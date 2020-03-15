BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $3,011,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.73.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $413.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.43 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.