BidaskClub Upgrades Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Winmark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Winmark stock opened at $164.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $599.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.75 and its 200 day moving average is $185.95. Winmark has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 494.54% and a net margin of 43.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

In other Winmark news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $430,160.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 175,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Winmark by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

