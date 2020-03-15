BidaskClub Lowers Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

AMBC opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.