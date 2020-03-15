BidaskClub Downgrades ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $263.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,677.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ZIX by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ZIX by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,153,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

