BidaskClub Downgrades York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Buy

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of YORW opened at $40.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. York Water has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $526.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.36.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). York Water had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

