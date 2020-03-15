Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.12. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 765,178 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

