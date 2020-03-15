Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,370 ($70.64) target price on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 5,437 ($71.52) to GBX 5,981 ($78.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 4,540 ($59.72) to GBX 6,620 ($87.08) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,940.55 ($64.99).

Shares of Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,619 ($47.61) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,042.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,628.98. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Glyn Barker bought 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87). Also, insider Peter Vernon bought 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, with a total value of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

