Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.83 ($32.35).

Shares of EVK opened at €18.82 ($21.88) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.82.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

