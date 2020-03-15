Berenberg Bank Lowers DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target to GBX 290

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DFS Furniture to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 267.50 ($3.52).

Shares of LON DFS opened at GBX 168.60 ($2.22) on Wednesday. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.87 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 246.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. The firm has a market cap of $358.54 million and a PE ratio of 18.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.20%.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

