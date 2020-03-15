Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) versus Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Critical Comparison

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Benefitfocus and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 0 3 6 0 2.67 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Benefitfocus presently has a consensus target price of $31.78, indicating a potential upside of 244.66%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than Red Violet.

Risk and Volatility

Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -15.39% N/A -12.54% Red Violet -31.83% -15.74% -13.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benefitfocus and Red Violet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $295.69 million 1.02 -$45.51 million ($1.29) -7.15 Red Violet $16.30 million 12.91 -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benefitfocus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Benefitfocus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Benefitfocus beats Red Violet on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. The company's products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Consolidated Billing & Payment, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and COBRA Administration, a solution for employers that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. In addition, it provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration and deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; and fulfillment, dependent verification, and HR administration services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

