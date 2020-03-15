Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Beigene worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $144.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.98. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.52) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,259 shares of company stock worth $11,289,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

