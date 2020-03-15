Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.78 ($95.09).

FRA:BAYN opened at €48.05 ($55.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.45. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

