Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €46.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.82 ($73.05).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €41.25 ($47.97) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €58.65 and a 200 day moving average of €64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. Basf has a 52 week low of €47.23 ($54.92) and a 52 week high of €74.61 ($86.76).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.