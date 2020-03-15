Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAC. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.71.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.