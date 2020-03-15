Bank of America Lowers Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.11.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $4,330,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.