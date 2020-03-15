Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Baidu stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

