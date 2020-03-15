Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €92.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.19 ($103.71).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €80.06 ($93.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €93.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.24. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

