Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 322.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,671 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.58% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,984,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BOLD shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Audentes Therapeutics Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

