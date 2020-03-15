Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Atento alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atento from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.25). Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atento will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Atento by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 65,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atento by 1,843.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 272,834 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atento (ATTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.