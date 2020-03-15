Assura’s (AGR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Assura from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Assura from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 81 ($1.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Assura presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 76.50 ($1.01).

AGR opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.01. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.20 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83.50 ($1.10).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

