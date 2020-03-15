Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.76.

NYSE AHT opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.52 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

