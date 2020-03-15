Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
AHT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.76.
NYSE AHT opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.