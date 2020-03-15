Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Short Interest Update

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AKG stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94. Asanko Gold has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Asanko Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 588,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Asanko Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 112,734 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Asanko Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its position in Asanko Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 25,061,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 483,810 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

