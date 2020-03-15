Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Down 10.7% in February

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.00 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

ARMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

