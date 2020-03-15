Applied Optoelectronics’ (AAOI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $11.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.10.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

