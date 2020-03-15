Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIT. Sidoti increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,507,000 after acquiring an additional 100,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,717,000 after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 643,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

