Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 72,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 477,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on APDN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of APDN opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 833.43%.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

