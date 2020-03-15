Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,086.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

