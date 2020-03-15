Apotheca Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBDC) Stock Price Down 94.7%

Apotheca Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBDC)’s stock price fell 94.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 77,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 502% from the average session volume of 12,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Apotheca Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBDC)

Apotheca Biosciences, Inc develops cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, formulation, and delivery technologies for the healthcare and consumer care industry. The company is based in the United States.

