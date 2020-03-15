Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AIF stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $15.89.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

