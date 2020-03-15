Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.