Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 13th total of 138,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APEN shares. ValuEngine cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $1.76 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 998,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

