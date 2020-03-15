Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 13th total of 138,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APEN shares. ValuEngine cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.
NASDAQ:APEN opened at $1.76 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.
About Apollo Endosurgery
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.
