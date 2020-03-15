Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in AON by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AON by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in AON by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $165.22 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.98.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra reduced their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.50.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

