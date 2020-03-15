Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anixter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Get Anixter International alerts:

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08. Anixter International has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. Anixter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Anixter International will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Anixter International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Anixter International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Anixter International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anixter International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anixter International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.