ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.49. ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

