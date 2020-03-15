Anant Bhalla Acquires 5,500 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $817,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $41,839,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 625,907 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.