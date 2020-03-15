Analyzing Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) & ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) and ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Udg Healthcare has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Udg Healthcare and ITOCHU CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udg Healthcare 0 0 1 0 3.00 ITOCHU CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Udg Healthcare and ITOCHU CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udg Healthcare $1.32 billion 1.76 $3.80 million N/A N/A ITOCHU CORP/ADR $104.52 billion 0.28 $4.51 billion $5.84 6.69

ITOCHU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Udg Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ITOCHU CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Udg Healthcare and ITOCHU CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udg Healthcare N/A N/A N/A ITOCHU CORP/ADR 4.72% 14.32% 4.95%

Summary

ITOCHU CORP/ADR beats Udg Healthcare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services. This segment supports healthcare professionals and patients at various stages of the product life cycle; and provides field and contact center sales teams, healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information, and event management services to approximately 300 healthcare companies. The Sharp segment provides contract and clinical trial packaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and serialization solutions. The company was formerly known as United Drug plc and changed its name to UDG Healthcare plc in August 2013. UDG Healthcare plc was founded in 1948 and is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

About ITOCHU CORP/ADR

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, petrochemical, and IPP projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells textile machinery, auto parts, medical equipment, electronic systems, and construction machinery; and owns, operates, and leases ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment develops iron ore, coal, alumina, etc.; processes and trades in steel products; trades in iron ore, coal, aluminum, uranium, and non-ferrous products; and engages in steel recycling business. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, and electricity, as well as basic pharmaceutical products, sulfur, fertilizers, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, electronic materials, etc. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment is involved in the wood products and building materials, pulp, paper, hygiene, natural rubber, tire, and logistics businesses; and real estate management and development, housing and renovation, etc. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers information technology solutions, Internet related services, venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, financial services, and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

