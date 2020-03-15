Analyzing Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and DHI Group (NASDAQ:DHX)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DHI Group and Points International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Points International 0 0 2 0 3.00

DHI Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.31%. Points International has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.43%. Given Points International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than DHI Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Points International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 8.40% 8.17% 4.65% Points International 2.97% 29.90% 9.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Points International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $149.37 million 0.85 $12.55 million $0.24 9.83 Points International $401.18 million 0.40 $11.89 million N/A N/A

DHI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Points International.

Volatility & Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

