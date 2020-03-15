Analyzing Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Everest Re Group (OTCMKTS:RE)

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Everest Re Group and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 12.31% 9.85% 3.28% Ms&Ad Insurance Group 3.70% 7.01% 0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Everest Re Group and Ms&Ad Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 7 1 0 2.13 Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Everest Re Group presently has a consensus price target of $280.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.52%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Ms&Ad Insurance Group.

Dividends

Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Everest Re Group pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Everest Re Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everest Re Group and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.06 $1.01 billion $21.34 9.99 Ms&Ad Insurance Group $49.62 billion 0.31 $1.73 billion $1.56 8.59

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Everest Re Group. Ms&Ad Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Ms&Ad Insurance Group on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

