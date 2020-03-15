Analysts Set Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Target Price at $9.86

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

SLDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 31.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

