Analysts Set Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Target Price at $9.86

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.
SLDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $13.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 31.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
