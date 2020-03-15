AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.32. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,939 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $198,658,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,967,000 after buying an additional 1,158,685 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AMETEK by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after buying an additional 822,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,195,000 after buying an additional 496,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 905,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,266,000 after buying an additional 369,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

