American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AWK opened at $128.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

