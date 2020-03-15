American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $238.99 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $185.77 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,174 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

