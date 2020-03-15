American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $87.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AWR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

AWR opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. American States Water has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in American States Water by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in American States Water by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

