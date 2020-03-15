American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 50,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

ANAT stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02. American National Insurance has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $141.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

