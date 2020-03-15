American Finance Trust (AFIN) & The Competition Head to Head Review

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ: AFIN) is one of 246 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare American Finance Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust 1.38% 0.25% 0.12% American Finance Trust Competitors 22.34% 1.77% 2.48%

American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. American Finance Trust pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 71.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. American Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

American Finance Trust has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust’s peers have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Finance Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Finance Trust Competitors 3466 12264 11506 364 2.32

American Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.04%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 23.39%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Finance Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $299.74 million $4.15 million 7.36 American Finance Trust Competitors $890.12 million $198.95 million 13.07

American Finance Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Finance Trust. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Finance Trust peers beat American Finance Trust on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

