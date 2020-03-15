American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 525,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $65,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP opened at $99.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

