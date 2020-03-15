American Express (NYSE:AXP) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised American Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.29.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $99.60 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $791,897,000 after acquiring an additional 167,174 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.