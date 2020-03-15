American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in American Electric Power by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in American Electric Power by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

