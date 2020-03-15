Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Amcor stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83. Amcor has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,851,000 after buying an additional 27,771,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,789,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,800,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,795,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,507,000 after buying an additional 2,046,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after buying an additional 258,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,552,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after buying an additional 91,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

