Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,670,000. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its stake in Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,214.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,421.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,323.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

